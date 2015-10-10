New Saudi labor law from Oct. 18

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Ministry of Labor will start implementing the new labor law from Oct. 18, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. There are 38 amended Articles in the new labor law.

The updates are mostly regarding disciplinary procedures, and cover training, Saudization privileges, labor contracts, women employment and inspection mechanism.

The new labor law protects workers rights in the private sector and puts a limit to violations that affect the rights of workers and employers. It guarantees a better work environment.

The ministry will implement the new law by laying down the best models for organizing work environment based on international practices in this field.



The new law gives incentives to companies for their corporate social responsibility toward young Saudi men and women.

The new labor law provides incentives to workers to help them find jobs when their contracts end with companies for any reason.

It emphasizes the principle of occupational safety and its importance in organizing and developing work environment. It also bans women from harmful and dangerous occupations.

The new law also grants Muslim and non-Muslim women employees pregnancy and maternity leaves, as well as leave in case of the death of their husbands.