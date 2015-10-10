New Saudi labor law from Oct. 18

Saudi Gazette report
RIYADH — The Ministry of Labor will start implementing the new labor law from Oct. 18, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. There are 38 amended Articles in the new labor law.
The updates are mostly regarding disciplinary procedures, and cover training, Saudization privileges, labor contracts, women employment and inspection mechanism.
The new labor law protects workers rights in the private sector and puts a limit to violations that affect the rights of workers and employers. It guarantees a better work environment.
The ministry will implement the new law by laying down the best models for organizing work environment based on international practices in this field.
The new law gives incentives to companies for their corporate social responsibility toward young Saudi men and women.
The new labor law provides incentives to workers to help them find jobs when their contracts end with companies for any reason.
It emphasizes the principle of occupational safety and its importance in organizing and developing work environment. It also bans women from harmful and dangerous occupations.
The new law also grants Muslim and non-Muslim women employees pregnancy and maternity leaves, as well as leave in case of the death of their husbands.
M from india..I want to knw dat dz law only fr saudi citizn or fr us also..
Were we an get the English Version of Saudi Labor Law
any body can explain about this para and is it applicable for expats also
This law is good, i agree and thankful to the king of saudi and the ministry of labour law.
Hi ayaz ,
can you tell me either profession of house driver will change or will be naver change plz let me know i waiting of your response.
Assalamualaikum,
As per new labour law, can an expat at anytime change his employment with any other employer if needed in case.
New law gives pregnancy, maternity leave but does not give extra staff to replace them. And it is affecting the quality of service.
Its good
What is minimum age required to get a labour visa in ksa??
Really, we all expat hope from Almighty Allah and labour ministry that un-justic with expats worker by culprits Kafeel should be stopped in future. ministry requested to announce cancel of all false Huroub of expat workers and give them transfer to new company if they are new sponsor. And who’s who don’t have new sponsor, Final exit should given after Huroub cancel and receiving all pending salaries plus benefits. this will good step to legalize status of expat worker and minimize chance of any criminal activity due Jobless expat worker because of Huroub. Strict procedure and penalties should be introduced for culprits Kafeel playing with workers rights and blackmailing for money. Jazak Allah
brother can u please explain me more about removing huroob because a friend of mine is stuck in this problem and he really needs help.
We are very much thankful to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for the initiatives being taken for the expatriates. There is a request that, the 5 day week rule should be made compulsory as there are many companies which are not following it and also at the same time making their workers work more than 10-12 hours a day without overtime. Kindly, look into this and help the expats. JazakAllah Khair.
not sure how many companies follows this in KSA.
i just want to inform the ministry of labour that my company is not following your law i have no iqama i am already working for 8 months and no day off they are violating the rules
I am an Indian expat, I want to know the procedure of transferring employment visa from current employer to another employer accepting tanazul under new saudi labour law ? & also if employment visa non transferable ?
Can an expat working in private company has right to transfer sponsorship?
Is there any provision for new retail market timing ?
What if the the employer dose not pay the salary on time?
it is prohibited in saudi labor law that the employee will be deducted from his salary by his superior as a punishment of the mistake he committed in the site or anywhere where he/she working?
I want exit but my employer does not allow me to go pakistan.what is the solution about it?what is the law about it?
I also want go back india. But the company not helping me..
Since last 13 months i am working in the company,my contract period is of 2 years i want to resign but my sponsor is demanding SR 7000. Please help me
What should be done if the sponsor is beating and attacking the worker without any reason and which law can be imposed on him… Please help
I am an Indian expat, I want to know the procedure of transferring employment visa from current employer to another employer accepting tanazul under new saudi labour law ?
Im a filipino worker i ask about the news from the saudi gazette the minimum wage for the expat effective 2016. 2500sr,. If my imployer will not follow the minimum wage of labour in 2016. What i can do?
I’m a Filipino citizen and my company terminated me in my job they get my insurance card my basma card and my uniform but the thing is I don’t receive my notice of termination..and also they did not renew my eqama until now! Plss help me sir I’m staying here in Jeddah now two weeks no job and I don’t have enough money to pay my home and to for my food here and also I don’t have my passport either they take my passport since I entered here in ksa!!
I am Pakistan expat, I want to know the procedure of transferring employment visa from current employer to another employer accepting tanazul under new saudi labour law ? & and i have employment visa
I think most employers are not following the rules
I am a Philippine citizen and my company is not following the labor rules.
1. Keeping our passports
2. Working more than 8 hours without paying the extra pay/off.
3. Not following what’s written in the contract we signed.
4. No holiday.
5. Keeping us like a prisoner and slave.
6. Forcing us to working more.
7. Forcing us for overtime.
8. We’re living in one family apartment and they always locked the door after our duty.
9. We are all ladies inside the house and they instaled camera.
And my main problem now my contract will end after 2 weeks. I’m asking them for transfer in other company. Beside I’m only transferred in this company. Almost two weeks now they take my iqama and I don’t know my status.
When I asked them for transferring. They demand me to pay SAR12000. but they only pay my previous sponsor at SAR5000.
Please, I need help…
Hi,I am a Filipino.My husband and I previously work as couple in dammam we finish our contract and came here to Philippine last april 2015.Now we are applying fir new visa ti saudi Im afraid that we are banned because we did not go back to our former employer.
Why our employer is the one who hold our iqama?
Dear sir
Please increase the salary of salesmen in saudi arabia for a good future sales devolopment….
Minimum sr 800
I am a indian working for a contracting agency in saudi arabia riyadh as my contract states to work for 2 years and i worked for 1 company fr 1yr 4 months with a salary of 2000 sr and now since the company has stopped my work with no reason i went back to my contracting agency and told that my work has been stopped with no reason so the contracting agency told me to work in a godown with the salary of 1000 sr but i couldnt work so i told the company to change my job as it is hard 4 me to work . As i was working in a store please provide me a job as a labour in a store but they say there is no vacancy so what should i do now. No job no money and the passport is with the contracting agency as well so i told them to give me an exit so they are demanding for SR6500.
As i dont have money now what should i do
please help me..
It is legal here in saudi arabia to give cut salary for every absentee workers? 1 day absent they make 2days absent as a punishment,, it is legal sir?
Assalamu-alaikom. I’m Jay. I’m working in a private sector company as a skilled worker; but my salary is only 1500 and 300 for food — total 1800SAR. Our employer is not following any saudi labor law.. can anyone help us please..
I am a Ghanaian citizen and my company is not following the labour laws;
1.keeping my passport.
2.working for 10 hours and pay me sr1500.00 a month.
I need your help!!!!!!!!
Is it true that the passport will be giving to us,?
My campany did not give our passport,
Dear Sir,
As-Salamu Alaikum
When a Saudi or Expat is terminated by the company with a reference (article 75). What are the benefits to be given by the company as compensation to the employee?
Please advise.