New traffic laws in 15 days

RIYADH — New penalties for traffic violations will come into force in the next two weeks.

The General Department of Traffic is finalizing the new penalties in line with the decision of the Council of Ministers, Al-Madina Arabic daily reported on Sunday.

The Cabinet on Aug. 8 made major amendments to the articles of the Traffic Law to give tougher penalties for traffic violations.

The details of the penalties for various violations are:

Penalty: SR1,000-SR2,000 fine

Violations: Stopping on railway track, carrying passengers exceeding the permitted number in the vehicle registration card (istimara), refusing to show driving license or istimara (when asked by authorities), not displaying number plate of vehicle, failure to wear helmet by motor cyclists, and seizing driving license or istimara of another person or giving it on mortgage.

Penalty: SR3,000-SR6,000 fine and vehicle seizure

Violations: Jumping red signal, using illegal number plates or number plate of other vehicles, fitting accessories that are permitted only for official vehicles or emergency vehicles, overtaking school buses while they pick up or drop off children, tampering roadsigns, reflectors and poles, refusing to stop at checkpoints or when security patrols ask for it, and displaying logos or stickers that are against pubic etiquette.

Penalty: SR5,000-SR10,000 fine and vehicle seizure

Violations: Obliterating or attempt to obliterate special features of a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, carrying out any activities on the road without prior coordination (with the concerned authorities).

Penalty: SR10,000 fine and/or 3-month jail

Violations: Failure of a motorist involved in an accident to stop at the scene and failure to take the initiative to inform the competent department and provide possible assistance to those injured in the accident.

The Cabinet also took stringent measures against stunt-driving by amending Article 69 of the Traffic Law so as to make stunt driving a traffic violation for which violators will face the seizure of vehicle for 15 days and a fine of SR20,000 for first violation, the seizure of vehicle for 30 days and a fine of SR40,000 for second violation.

In both cases, the violator will be referred to the court to examine carrying out jail term.

For third violation, the vehicle will be seized and a fine of SR60,000 will be slapped, and the violator will be referred to the court.

The seizure or confiscation of vehicle will not be applicable to rented or stolen vehicles.