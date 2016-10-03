New traffic laws in 15 days

RIYADH — New penalties for traffic violations will come into force in the next two weeks.
The General Department of Traffic is finalizing the new penalties in line with the decision of the Council of Ministers, Al-Madina Arabic daily reported on Sunday.
The Cabinet on Aug. 8 made major amendments to the articles of the Traffic Law to give tougher penalties for traffic violations.
The details of the penalties for various violations are:
Penalty: SR1,000-SR2,000 fine
Violations: Stopping on railway track, carrying passengers exceeding the permitted number in the vehicle registration card (istimara), refusing to show driving license or istimara (when asked by authorities), not displaying number plate of vehicle, failure to wear helmet by motor cyclists, and seizing driving license or istimara of another person or giving it on mortgage.
Penalty: SR3,000-SR6,000 fine and vehicle seizure
Violations: Jumping red signal, using illegal number plates or number plate of other vehicles, fitting accessories that are permitted only for official vehicles or emergency vehicles, overtaking school buses while they pick up or drop off children, tampering roadsigns, reflectors and poles, refusing to stop at checkpoints or when security patrols ask for it, and displaying logos or stickers that are against pubic etiquette.
Penalty: SR5,000-SR10,000 fine and vehicle seizure
Violations: Obliterating or attempt to obliterate special features of a vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, carrying out any activities on the road without prior coordination (with the concerned authorities).
Penalty: SR10,000 fine and/or 3-month jail
Violations: Failure of a motorist involved in an accident to stop at the scene and failure to take the initiative to inform the competent department and provide possible assistance to those injured in the accident.
The Cabinet also took stringent measures against stunt-driving by amending Article 69 of the Traffic Law so as to make stunt driving a traffic violation for which violators will face the seizure of vehicle for 15 days and a fine of SR20,000 for first violation, the seizure of vehicle for 30 days and a fine of SR40,000 for second violation.
In both cases, the violator will be referred to the court to examine carrying out jail term.
For third violation, the vehicle will be seized and a fine of SR60,000 will be slapped, and the violator will be referred to the court.
The seizure or confiscation of vehicle will not be applicable to rented or stolen vehicles.
what about over speed or without seat belt
Really needed in this country !!
Strange that there is no mention of texting / use of mobile phones
What about the using mobile phones for talking, watching face book-tweeter-you tube, in drunk condition etc.
Good Question
what about policemen ? mostly don’t use seat belts as well talking on phones while driving?
private buses (hafla) plying play havoc on streets, they stop in middle of the road, yesterday one private hafla stopped in middle of road and took reverse resulting in damaghe to my bonnet and lights, he drove away
Speeding, without seat belt, texting are already part of the law. No change in their penalty.
Finally a step in right direction. Driving test should be reviewed and ensure drivers are tested on all aspects of driving and road signs before issued with a license.
can we pay installment basis?
It means you intend to violate and pay in installment?? 🙂
Already many difficulties to obtain driving license.
But most of the accidents are happening using mobile phone and chatting while driving. Required severe penalties and punishment for the same.
If aithorities are very strict and deport taxi drivers for the second bad behavior most of the problems on the roads will be resolved.
Good decision taken by the ministry at least all people’s follow the rules
Really appreciate this new rules …
Sir ,
Please make high penalty parents of child driver’s age below 18 years
Please control cross line in signal n illigel parking of school n shopping area
Good question
Its a good decision to collect the money from violator instead of implementing a new taxes to poor.
Appreciated decision by Traffic department. It may reduce more accidents in KSA
Good thing law equal for all.
How much fine of expire istamara??plz any one tell me.
Drive carefully,
May Allah protect us from accidents/fines ameen.
I paid a fine for taking RIGHT at a traffic stop. When i went to the police station to complaint, they told me that I had to take right from the extreme right only. If I entered even a little onto the next lane while taking right (in my case there was a car parked right on the corner of the lane), it will be considered as breaking the red signal. They also told me that if i break and stop after the first flash from the Saher system, i will pay a fine of 150 only for crossing the Stop Line. The second flash means you break the red and you pay the full penalty. I had to learn it the hard way. So be careful when you turn right and keep extreme right and dont touch the next lane.
Thanks. First of all few stupid drivers wrongly park on the right line. this should be brought to the notice of authorities, and such cars need to be seized with heavy penalty. coz of them innocent users have to pay the price.
How much u paid?
Hi Ali,
I got SAR 3000 fine for jumping red light, even in my case I took a right right infact after stopping for few seconds yet I got the fine. I did not pay yet and filed the dispute through MOI but did not get any response from last 10 days. i’m thinking of going to nasariya Moroor station what do you advise?
regards,
yahiya
Hi yahya what happen to you i got same.3000.SAR so how do i have to pay the fine?
I had the same case recently. Any news from them?
This laws is very nice for our safety.
I think this will reduce accidents.
please, can you give me a good advice that before few days I cross the yellow signal so I have to pay or no? plz. any one can ans me. Thanks, all of you
Brother, did u get any sms for violation on crossing yellow? Also did u check online if there is any violation and what amount of fine is imposed.
Some Saudis are always using mobile phones while driving; this is not a good habit.
Is driving over or beyond yellow line on the road not a violation here? Which is very common now, it’s assumed fastest track for few people.
its good for this country to save lives.but how about the family driver that the salary is 1500 like filipino,india,indonisia,nepal.no perfect driver.for me this penalty should be for saudi citizin only and for the other nationality is same penalty before.
Dear all,
Please advice 2 days before got penalty for crossing red signal ( Manuel single with out flash) told to comes police station for procured.
So pls some one advice who been experienced with same situation about penalty amount.
Thanks & regards,
Dear traffic authority I’m a Ugandan driver I would like to know about the rules of turning on the right at traffic lights and it’s penalty
for the expired (Estimara) vehicles what penalty has to be paid
Nothing will change in this country unless the laws applied irrationally… I live on a street in Riyadh where some young people come for dragging almost EVERY DAY. I complained to the police but nothing happened. I have little hopes anything will change with such behavior.