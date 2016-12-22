No fine for running red light to give way to ambulance

RIYADH — Motorists who run a red light to give way to ambulances will not be fined, a Traffic Department source was quoted as saying by Al-Watan Arabic daily on Wednesday.

If a fine is imposed on a motorist for running a red light in his attempt to give way to an ambulance or a motorcade, he can get it cancelled through the Abshir system. He can also get the fine nullified by visiting the Traffic Department’s office in the city, said the source.

In August, the Cabinet made major amendments to the Articles of the Traffic Law to give tougher penalties for traffic violations.

According to the amended traffic law, a fine of SR3,000-SR6,000 will be imposed for running red lights, using illegal number plates or number plates of other vehicles, fitting accessories that are permitted only for official vehicles or emergency vehicles, overtaking school buses while they pick up or drop off children, tampering with road signs, reflectors and poles, refusing to stop at checkpoints or when security patrols ask for it, and displaying logos or stickers that are against pubic etiquette.

According to Saudi traffic authorities, at least one driver has an accident in the Kingdom every second, while at least 20 people die per day due to speeding, drifting or reckless driving.