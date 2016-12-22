No fine for running red light to give way to ambulance

RIYADH — Motorists who run a red light to give way to ambulances will not be fined, a Traffic Department source was quoted as saying by Al-Watan Arabic daily on Wednesday.
If a fine is imposed on a motorist for running a red light in his attempt to give way to an ambulance or a motorcade, he can get it cancelled through the Abshir system. He can also get the fine nullified by visiting the Traffic Department’s office in the city, said the source.
In August, the Cabinet made major amendments to the Articles of the Traffic Law to give tougher penalties for traffic violations.
According to the amended traffic law, a fine of SR3,000-SR6,000 will be imposed for running red lights, using illegal number plates or number plates of other vehicles, fitting accessories that are permitted only for official vehicles or emergency vehicles, overtaking school buses while they pick up or drop off children, tampering with road signs, reflectors and poles, refusing to stop at checkpoints or when security patrols ask for it, and displaying logos or stickers that are against pubic etiquette.
According to Saudi traffic authorities, at least one driver has an accident in the Kingdom every second, while at least 20 people die per day due to speeding, drifting or reckless driving.
Instead of all this hasel, the traffic department should consider remote control devices and fix these devices in the emergency vehicles, so as soon as these vehicles approach the traffic light, the signal turns green and allow these vehicles to pass.
And how are you meant to prove it? I have tried to have tickets annulled that did not even belong to me or my car and i was refused outright and told i had to pay otherwise my exit reentry permit would not be renewed. I showed them the fine fine was not even my car and they didn’t care….
So, what proof do they need to present in order to get nullified? Likewise, what about those who run red lights without an excuse? I’m sick and tired of the traffic laws being broken, other drivers and their families being put in harms way, because inconsiderate drivers and the lack of law enforcement.
Either way, you’ll pay in this life or the next.
Meaning, a driver has to cross the red light and give way to an ambulance, and later he has to visit and follow traffic department and prove that. what kind of proof he shall bring with him? is it not difficult for an driver….
Drivers will be hesitant to give way to any emergency/ambulance, in order to avoid fine and /or followup of traffic department and collecting proof .
This is not prosible
Gov installed the cameras all over signals…..
And they imposing huge fines like upto 6000 sar…..
My advice is that wherever signals located near to hospitals remove the cameras otherwise controlled manually whenever required in case of emergency. ….
Otherwise tooo many life’s will lose…