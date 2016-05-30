No nationality for expats born in KSA

Saudi Gazette report
RIYADH — Expatriates born in the Kingdom will not get Saudi nationality, the Civil Affairs Department of the Interior Ministry has clarified.
The department was refuting a strong rumor which went viral on social media recently to the effect that a decision has been issued by the supreme authorities to nationalize the expatriates born in the Kingdom, reported Makkah Arabic daily on Sunday.
“This is totally incorrect,” department’s spokesman Mohammed Al-Jassir said, adding that such an issue would only be issued through official channels represented by the Council of Ministers. “This is not the first time the issue of Saudi nationality was raised on social media,” he said.
The spokesman mocked the method in which the fake circular on social media was drafted. It carried an introduction similar to those of the royal decrees.
A number of news sites circulated the rumor. Some of them even attached it to earlier statements made by Maj. Gen. Abdul Qadir Kamal who was a former member of the Shoura Council though his membership was long terminated.
Kamal had said that expatriates born in Saudi Arabia should have the choice to opt for Saudi nationality.
It is logical that the children born here but have both parents expatriates are not qualified for Saudi nationality. However, the children who were born in Saudi Arabia with one Saudi parent must be given Saudi nationality, just like the case of Saudi mothers. These children are in reality Saudi. Especially after the death of there fathers they disconnect all links with there fathers country and in most of the cases they don’t even visit there fathers country, then why they are not qualified for Saudi nationality? The traditional values and cultural values of these children of Saudi mothers are of Saudi, not there fathers countries.
Totally agree with Saudi Mother’s comments. This disparity in handing our citizenship to children of Saudi mothers has to stop.
It may or may not be, but you being a “Saudi Mother” should know the child would not be given your name, he shall not carry your heritage, but the father’s. That pointed out, I believe if that child were to granted the nationality who carries blood of a national and a foreign, he is no different than from the one who has lived in Saudi for decades.
Now my father is over his 50’s “Mashallah” him, along with all his brothers are born and bred in the kingdom. I bet he is more Saudi than any Saudi who is younger than him, even a day younger. If anyone that deserves the nationality of Saudi Arabia, in “Reality” there are more who stand before many.
Salam aleikum if the saudi nationality for the children is only by the father tbere must be a wisdom a good reason for it as the fact that the children cannot wear the family name of their mother.
All nationalities that were born in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia deserve to chose which nationality they want to carry since they have been educated the same education as the citizen and rised in saudi enviroment .. they are opening a gate of war between the cultures
Our solution is to run to western countries, thank you…
I think all middle east countries have same mind set about nationalities for expatriates. May be they have some insecurities that’s why they are not taking any step regard this.we should wait and watch and hopeful for future. We should remember that we are not saudi but having all the facilities and peaceful environment as saudis and other are taking here.its really good good enough for us.
what about the saudi green card?
And yet it is totally not fair since we consider the fact that most of these so called “expatriates” lived their entire lives in the kingdom and have no where else to turn.That is just so unfair on so many levels.
The person who lived over here more than 10 year should get saudi nationality