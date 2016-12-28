No stoppage of visas to Saudis at Turkish airports

DAMMAM — The Saudi embassy in Ankara has denied reports that the Turkish authorities have stopped granting Saudi citizens entry visas at the airports.

“We have not received any case wherein the Saudis were denied the entry visas at any of the airports,” the embassy said, according to a report by Al-Hayat newspaper on Tuesday.

The embassy also said it has not so far received anything to the effect from the concerned Turkish authorities.

The embassy denied that it had issued any warnings concerning traveling to Turkey as there was no reason for this.

It, however, reiterated it advice to the Saudis to stay away from traveling to turbulent areas.

A source in the embassy said the entry visas were still being issued to the Saudis at all the Turkish airports. “We have not so far received any instructions to the contrary from the concerned Turkish authorities,” he added.

The source, on the other hand, said the embassy will only attest the students’ papers which carry the stamps of the Turkish foreign ministry or the Saudi cultural attache. “We attest the papers for the students on the same day,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Saudi cultural attache in New Zealand said Saudi students can have a three-month stay in the country without study visas.

A number of Saudi cultural attaches around the world have warned Saudi students to settle their financial obligations in the countries of their studies before they leave finally for home.