No tax or fee on remittances

Riyadh — There are no plans to impose tax or fee on remittances, spokesman of the Finance Ministry has reiterated.

He was responding to rumors circulating on social media that the Saudi government is planning to impose tax on remittances from the Kingdom.

The spokesman categorically denied any such plans.

He said that the Kingdom is committed to the principle of freedom of money flow, including transfers to and from the Kingdom as per the international trends. — SPA