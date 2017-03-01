Northern train cheers up expats

Plan to extend the train to Hail in July: Official

By Irfan Mohammed

JEDDAH — There is something extremely exhilarating about boarding a train as it chugs out of the platform and look for a window seat to have a flurry view of the desert.

The maiden passenger train service between Riyadh and Qassim is evoking overwhelming response from commuters as they cheerfully enjoy a comfort journey on one of the busiest and vital road of Kingdom. The Qassim Expressway that starts in Riyadh city itself has a dense traffic with honking cars and trucks navigating on the packed road. The train drastically reduces travel time between Riyadh and Qassim.

The northern train is part of the pragmatic Vision 2030 initiated by Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense.

The train also put end to taxi woes of numerous expatriates in the area, who pass through Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. The railway station in Riyadh is close to the airport, which also is an interesting factor.

The train operates through different areas — from fertile lands of Qassim to mineral-rich Northern Borders where temperatures can fluctuate between -5c and +50c and hazardous wind blowing the sand.

The Saudi Railway Company (SAR)-run Northern Train service between Riyadh and Qassim is via Majmah with travel time of 2 hours and 31 minutes.

“We have been receiving overwhelming response from passengers. Presently the service is being operated five days a week. However, from April 2 the train will operate on daily basis,” said Sulaiman Al-Khuwaiter, director of public relations and marketing at SAR.

He told Saudi Gazette on Tuesday that presently train service runs on Monday, Sunday, Saturday, Friday and Thursday and from April 2 it will become a daily service.

Tickets, he said, can be purchased at stations and also through online system; presently there is a promotional fare.

Al-Khuwaiter said SAR is planning to extend the train further north in Hail from July. He said that in the later phase it will extend up to Al-Jouf and Al-Qurrayat in the Northern Borders covering the track of 1,242 KM as part of Vision 2030.

The official also said temporarily SAPTCO buses are ferrying train passengers from Buraidah to the railway station free.

“The rail service will end our sufferings. It reaches Riyadh in quick time and it is also safe and comfortable,» said Mohammed Hussain, an Indian hotelier in Majmah town in Central Province.

Passengers traveling to the airport in Riyadh pay between SR200 to SR300 from Majmah for exclusive taxi and SR60-70 for a shared cab to the city center in Riyadh. But with the train service the cost has drastically reduced. He added that many commuters from surrounding villages spend over two hours to wait for passengers in a shared taxi to make the journey of two hours to Riyadh city.

There is festive atmosphere in Buraidah and other parts of Qassim province, says Iqbal Abubakr, a prominent Indian in the province. He said that reaching the railway station, nearly 15 KM away from the city, is a hassle for the time being. But, he said, overall commuters are happy.

“I came to know about the train service and am feeling happy and look forward to board it soon,” says Mustafa Elsayed, an Egyptian working in Buraidah.

“My children are just anxious to board the train and take a window seat,” said Mohammed Noushad, an Indian based in Buraidah.

“We used to spend an average of 7 hours through public road transport system and 4-5 hours by private cars to travel to Riyadh. But the train now has reduced the travel time a lot which is a pleasant development,” said Azizur Rahman, a Pakistani working in Al Rass near to Buraidah. Losel Galbez, a Filipino, and Masud, an Indian, both based in Buraidah also echoed the same optimism.