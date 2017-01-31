OIC expresses grave concern at travel ban imposed by US

Jeddah — The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed grave concern at the executive order passed by US President Donald Trump banning nationals of seven OIC member states from the United States.

The OIC General Secretariat stated that this decision will further complicate the already grave challenges facing refugees. As a result of this ban many of those fleeing war and persecution have been adversely and unjustly affected, OIC said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.

“Such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists and will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism at a critical time when the OIC has been engaged with all partners, including the US, to combat extremism and terrorism in all their forms and manifestations.

“The OIC calls upon the United States government to reconsider this blanket decision and maintain its moral obligation to provide leadership and hope at a time of great uncertainty and unrest in the world.”

The 90-day ban, imposed on Friday, affects travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. All are OIC members.

The order also suspends refugee admissions for 120 days and indefinitely bars the processing of refugees from Syria.