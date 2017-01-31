Oman Sultan invited to attend Janadriya festival

Muscat — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has sent an invitation to Sultan Qaboos of Oman to attend the opening ceremony of the National Festival for Heritage and Culture (Janadria 31) and the annual camel race.

The invitation letter was delivered to Sayyid Assad Bin Tariq Al Saeed, on behalf of the Sultan of Oman, by Eid Bin Mohammed Al-Thaqafi, Saudi Ambassador to Oman.

King Salman will patronize on Wednesday the opening ceremony of Janadria to be organized by the Ministry of National Guard.

Prince Miteb Bin Abdullah, Minister of National Guard and President of the Supreme Committee of the festival, extended his thanks to the King for his patronage of the 31st Janadria festival.