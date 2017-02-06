Orphaned girls found foraging through trash

RIYADH — Two underprivileged Saudi girls were sighted foraging through trash containers in search for cans to sell, Al-Watan newspaper reported on Sunday.

The eldest said their father died a year and a half ago and she was the only one responsible for providing for her family.

“I am only 10 years old but I need to find a way to make money. We need to collect money to pay for the house rent. We walk around the city foraging through trash containers. My little sister delves into the trash container. We look for cans to sell for some money,” said the girl.

The girl›s family lived in Al-Oud District of Riyadh.

He mother said she has five girls and two sons. “My husband worked as a security guard at a local school. We used to have a good life when he was alive. But after he died we had to go out to the street and forage through trash containers. My daughters go into the trash containers and sometimes I too search for things to sell for money,” said the mother.

She said she collects every riyal she can get hold of. “All I am trying to do is pay for the house we have. Both of my daughters study in the first grade. Our civil status paperwork needs rectification. I went to many human rights representatives searching for help but to no avail,” said the mother.

She also said people give them food and donations and that is what they survive on.