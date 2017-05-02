Pakistani film industry is starting to flourish, Rashid Mahmoud

By Syed Mussarat Khalil

Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — Pakistani film industry has begun flourishing again after years of decline, said a legendary actor Rashid Mehmood.

In an exclusive interview with Saudi Gazette, Mehmood said that the revival is due to the coming up of new talented generation of filmmakers, better scripts and use of technology.

“The undue period is deleted and the things are going towards improvement. We will dominate once again,” he said.

Mehmood recently received President’s Pride of Performance, which is a civil award given by Pakistan government to citizens in recognition of distinguished merit in the fields of literature, arts, sports, medicine or science.

Mehmood received the award for Arts (Broadcasting) from the Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on March 23. He was visiting Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Mehmood further said that the government is supporting cinema and now recognized it as an industry. It is providing facilities and also funds, which has further improved the situation.

Muhammad Rashid Mehmood Kashmiri, professionally known as Rashid Mehmood, is associated with the industry as an artist for the last 55 years.

As he described about his journey in show business the versatile veteran character actor recalled the days when he joined Radio Pakistan at the age of 10. He worked as a child star and did school broadcast program for a long period. On radio he did all kind of radiography including drama and announcement. He also worked in commercials and advertisements.

Mehmood debut was in 1982 in Pakistan Television Corporation’s drama serial “Saheen” based on the historical novel written in Urdu by an Islamic historian and novelist Naseem Hijazi. It details the situation of Muslims in Granada (Spain) in that era, when they were about to be expelled from Spain in 1492. The novel also very beautifully depicts the reasons of the fall of Muslim’s Empire in Granada.

Mehmood played a negative role of the Spanish King in the serial. He is best known for portraying Ferdinand II of Aragon in the historical drama Saheen, produced by renowned TV producer Mohsin Ali and late Tahira Wasti was the heroine in the serial with him. “Since that day till now I am continuously associated with television and not a single day I am off the screen,” he added.

He said, “I am happy on getting pride of performance award and thank Allah that after the participation of more than 50 years in the field of arts the government of Punjab has recognized my services and I have been given the pride of performance.”

He also thanked viewers and supporters for liking and praising his works, which is really the best award for him. “I will be on screen until they like me,” said Mehmood.

He identified, among the new crop, Humayun Saeed, Faisal Quraishi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan etc. as very talented and big names in our film and drama industry.