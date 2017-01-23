Physically challenged boy performs tawaf on his hands

Makkah — Where there’s a will there’s a way. A Qatari boy has proved this maxim true.

Ghanim Al-Muftah was born with only a quarter of a body. But it was his earnest wish to visit the Grand Mosque in Makkah and perform tawaf (circumambulation around the Kaaba) on his hands instead of using a wheelchair.

His wish was fulfilled when Prince Sultan Bin Salman, chairman of the board of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, arranged Muftah’s visit to the Kingdom to perform Umrah.

Muftah posted a video on Instagram showing him perform tawaf around the Kaaba on his hands as he refused to use a wheelchair.

Muftah performed Umrah after sunset prayers on Friday.

He thanked Prince Sultan for the warm reception.

He praised Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for his care for pilgrims.

Prince Sultan personally followed up on the security measures needed to facilitate the movement of Muftah and his family members and assigned a team to receive them in Makkah and accompany them until they perform Umrah.

The Qatari teenager also fulfilled his dream of kissing the black stone.