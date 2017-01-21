Pilgrimage quota raised

AS many as 179,210 people from Pakistan will perform Haj this year after the Saudi authorities lifted a 20 percent cut in pilgrim quotas allowed for each country enforced five years ago in view of the ongoing expansion work in the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The Haj quota for Pakistani pilgrims this year has been increased, the country’s consulate announced in a press release following a meeting between Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf with Minister of Haj and Umrah Dr. Muhammad Salih Benten in Jeddah Thursday. A formal agreement to this effect was to be signed later. The meeting was also attended by Pakistan’s Secretary Religious Affairs Khalid Masood Chaudhry, Ambassador of Pakistan Manzoorul Haq and Director General of Haj Affairs Dr. Syed Sajid Yousafani.

Sardar Yousaf is in Saudi Arabia to finalize the arrangements and other matters relating to this year’s Haj.

While talking to his Saudi counterpart the Sardar Yousaf said the arrangements for Haj 2016 were excellent.

He congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on the success of Haj operations in 2016. He also thanked the Saudi minister of Haj and Umrah for his support in increasing the quota for Pakistani pilgrims.

On his part, Dr. Benten said the Pakistani Haj office played an important part in the preparations with their Saudi counterparts and “we are proud of them.”

He thanked Pakistan’s Haj authorities for their efforts to make last year’s Haj operation a grand success and for providing excellent services to the pilgrims. — SG