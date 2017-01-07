Plotter behind Prophet’s Mosque attack killed

Riyadh — One of the two extremists killed in Saturday’s attack in Riyadh has been identified as Tayea Salem Yaslam al-Sayari, who has been wanted for plotting the attack on the Prophet’s Mosque last year.

Al-Sayari was said to have designed the explosive belts and other devices that were used in the attack on the Prophet’s Mosque in July 2016 as well as the attack on a mosque used by Saudi special forces in the southern Saudi city of Abha a month later.

Saudi security forces killed two extremists in a security operation in the Yasmeen district on Saturday, north of the capital Riyadh.

The security services had received information on the presence of the wanted men, carrying weapons and explosive belts in a house north of Riyadh.

The site was surrounded since the morning.

When security forces asked the militants to surrender, they fired at the security men, forcing the security to kill the two.

None of the security forces were hurt.