Policeman dies, Indian expat hurt in Houthi attack

ABHA – A policeman was killed and an Indian expatriate injured in a Houthi attack from across the Yemeni border.

Col. Muhammad Al-Asimi, spokesman of Civil Defense Directorate in Asir region, said that military projectiles fired by Houthis hit a residential neighborhood at around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday in Dhahran Al-Janoob in the southern Asir region.

Al-Asimi said the attack resulted in the martyrdom of Corp. Mubarak Bin Saleh Al-Qahtani, a member of Dhahran Al-Janoob police who was in charge of the security of the general court building in the city.

The Indian national, who sustained injuries, was taken to Dhahran Al-Janoob Hospital, he said, adding that some vehicles were damaged in the attack. —SG