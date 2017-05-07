All potential mobilized for safety of pilgrims in Ramadan

MAKKAH — Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said on Saturday that the presidency and its officials have mobilized all potential and resources to ensure the security of the Grand Mosque, as well as the safety and comfort of pilgrims and visitors.

He said that the presidency will implement its security plan in cooperation with the Security Forces for Haj and Umrah.

Sheikh Sudais made the remarks during his meeting with Brig. Gen. Abdullah Al-Ghafees, commander of the Special Security Forces for Haj and Umrah.

They discussed the latest security developments at the Grand Mosque, and the elaborate preparations and arrangements that are in place for the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of an incident at the Grand Mosque on Friday morning.

A mentally-ill man attacked security officers with a knife inside the mosque, slightly injuring some of them.

Maj. Sameh Al-Salmi, spokesman for the Haram Special Security Forces, said security officers manning surveillance cameras in the operations room spotted the man in his 30s roaming on the roof of the Grand Mosque while the Fajr (dawn) prayer was progressing.

When security officers approached him, the man attacked them with a knife. He, apparently suffering from a mental illness, was subsequently overpowered by the officers, Al-Salmi said.