PRC felicitates Al-Ghamdi on achieving IT Award

By Syed Mussarat Khalil

Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — Pakistan Repatriation Council (PRC) convened a meeting in Mehran restaurant of its executive members to felicitate Mohammad Ali Al-Ghamdi for his IT acumen.

He won the award of being among top Saudi IT Professionals who succeeded in controlling the Chamon virus, which hit the Kingdom’s network recently.

There were hundreds of professionals who attended the IT seminar in Riyadh and submitted their thesis the best ways to control the virus on national level in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Only five professionals were selected and among them Mohammad Al-Ghamdi was selected and awarded the prize of SR100,000 along with a certificate of recognition.

PRC’s convener Syed Ehsan-ul-Haque, deputy convener Hamid Islam Khan, executive members Shamsuddin Altaf, Mohammad Amanatullah, Choudhry Riaz Ghumman, Agha Mohammad Akram, Ilyas Meher, Syed Naseeruddin, Syed Neaz Ahmed, Syed Wasi Ahmed, Owais Akram, Syed Ghazanfar Hassan, Khalid Jawed, Syed Manzar Hassan, Qamar Shah, Altaf-ur-Rahman also congratulated Mohammad Al-Ghamdi.

Mohammad is the son of renowned columnist and ex diplomat Dr. Ali Al-Ghamdi and PRC commended him on receiving such a prestigious award at a young age.

Members also extended best wishes to community leader Choudhry Mohammad Akram on becoming board member of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The also condoled the death of Ayub Najmi, brother of Bahjat Najmi, who died in India last week.