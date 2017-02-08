PRC holds symposium on ‘Kashmir and obligation of Muslim World’

By Syed Mussarat Khalil

JEDDAH —Dr. Ali Al-Ghamdi, former Saudi diplomat and writer who presided over the Pakistan Repatriation Council (PRC) gathering recently, said, “Kashmir issue is an old issue like Palestine lying in United Nations and waiting for solution” in his speech at the symposium on “Kashmir and obligation of Muslim World”.

While thanking PRC for organizing the symposium on an important issue of Kashmir, he said, “India should have to give them rights of self determination as per the UN resolution which is essential.”

The event was held in solidarity with Kashmiris struggling for the right of self-determination at Mehran restaurant.

Other guests and speakers included writer Mohammad Amanatullah, Jamil Rathore, secretary general Pakistan Journalists Forum (PJF), Engineers Fayyaz Hassan, Syed Naseer uddin, Syed Ghazanfar Hassan and Altaf Rahman.

Tayyab Moosani, secretary general Memon Welfare Society (MWS), Mohammad Riaz Ghumman, member Kashmir Committee, Shamsuddin Altaf, member Pakistan Peoples Community, Mohammad Ashfaq Badayouni and Tariq Mahmood also spoke.

Al-Ghamdi added “No rights will be lost if some people come forward to work for the cause. Hence we believe this issue (Kashmir) will be resolved soon.”

He condemned Israel for building 3,000 more houses in Palestine area, which is violation of agreement. “Israel is changing the sanctity of Palestine by Judaizing the sacred city of Jerusalem by building houses for Israelis and throwing Palestinian out of that city,” he said.

He appealed to the secretary general of OIC to take lead in solving issues faced by the Muslim world and to press United Nations and other superpowers to play their role in solving Kashmir, Palestine, stranded Pakistanis, Syrian, Yemenis, Burmese Muslims and other issues.

He appealed to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to fulfill his promise to repatriate and rehabilitate patriotic Pakistanis languishing in Bangladesh. He said, “Allah has blessed him to become prime minister for the third time so he must take care of those oppressed Pakistanis. Pakistan has to come forward to give passports to them. And PRC proposal envisages solution on self-finance basis without burdening the national economy.”

Ghumman said that it is the need of the hour to unite the Ummah and to take the lead in solving issues of Kashmir, Palestine, stranded Pakistanis and other issues.

Tayyab Moosani said that we must use all our resources to help Kashmiris and stranded Pakistanis who have shown persistently their loyalty to Pakistan.

Jamil Rathore demanded the setting up of a full-fledged Kashmir committee and strong foreign policy to highlight the Kashmir issue in world forums.

Hamid Islam Khan, deputy convener, said the symposium was held to reiterate PRC’s mission for the cause of Kashmir and stranded Pakistanis. He said that solution of Kashmir issue would ensure peace in the subcontinent.

Ashfaque Badayouni referred to Qur’anic verses in which it stressed that “It is our obligation to help oppressed people by all means and resources” and the case of Kashmiri people totally fits in that. He said that Jihad is not just fighting on the ground but helping oppressed humanity in all aspects of their life.

Tariq Mahmood said that we are extending help to Kashmiris based on principles while India is using forces to control them but always principles wins over occupants using forces. “I have confidence that Kashmiris will soon win the fight for their basic rights.”

He also quoted that India’s Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru wrote to then prime minister of Pakistan Liaqat Ali Khan on Oct. 31, 1947 that, “We commit that as soon as peace prevails, we will remove our forces from Kashmir and people will decide their affiliation by plebiscite. This is our promise not only to you (Pakistan ) but also for Kashmiri people and the World organization”. However, this promise has not been fulfilled.

Mohammad Amanatullah elaborated the historical fact about Kashmir. He said we need to develop a strategy for acquiring Kashmir, just doing processions and meetings will not resolve Kashmir issue.

Convener Syed Ehsanul Haque praised Dr. Ghamdi, speakers, poets and journalists for participating and making the symposium a success.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam declared Kashmir as the lifeline for Pakistan so we must take it seriously and act. He said even before the 1948 resolution, Kashmir should have been part of Pakistan according to the two-nation theory, which was the basis of division of India in 1947. “If India feels Kashmiris are with them, why don’t organize the plebiscite to prove that.”

He also appealed to Sharif to take urgent measures to solve the issue of stranded Pakistanis.

Qari Abdul Majeed recited few verses from Holy Qur’an to start the event. Mussarat Khalil presented few lines of Naat. Poet Zamurrad Khan Saifi and Sher Afzal presented poems in tribute to struggles of Kashmiris.

Among the resolutions approved were:

Pakistan government should use good offices of OIC, UN, China, US and superpowers to influence India to ensure plebiscite in Kashmir according to UN’s resolution of 1948.

We urge Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to reactivate the Rabita Trust and restart the process of repatriation and rehabilitation of stranded Pakistanis.

We praise welfare activities of Nawai Waqt Fund for stranded Pakistanis, IDB, IIRO, OBAT Helpers, MWDO which are alleviating their miseries. We urge Eidhi Trust and other welfare wings of political parties to start welfare activities for stranded Pakistanis in Bangladeshi camps.