Preacher denounced over sexist remarks

By Fatima Al-Dibais
Okaz/Saudi Gazette
DAMMAM — A Saudi preacher was severely criticized for saying “women would come home drunk” if they were allowed to drive. Calls were made on social media for his trial for undermining women’s rights and making false allegations against them.
Sultan Al-Dighailbi, nicknamed “Abu Zugham”, made his misogynous remarks against women at a religious lecture he had delivered recently.
Clips showing the scholar’s statements went viral on social media and there was an uproar calling for him to be put on trial for his mockery of women.
Former judge and lawyer Nasser Al-Yamani said he was planning to file a lawsuit against Abu Zugham for his abusive claims. He added that he was ready to represent women who might be considering to take the preacher to the court.
Yamani questioned who gave the man the license to deliver a religious lecture and asked the concerned authorities not to allow any preacher to deliver lectures without ascertaining what he would say.
“How can we resolve complicated issues in our society if we have such men like him among us?” he asked.
A number of renowned scholars have denounced the remarks made by the preacher against women and said he should be tried for making such false allegations.
Qais Al-Mubarak, former member of the Supreme Commission of Scholars, warned preachers against using words without realizing their real meanings and dimensions. “People are free to express their opinions on all subjects but without harming the feelings of others,” he said.
He said the listeners would judge lecturers by what they hear from them without giving much thought to what might be going inside their hearts.
“It is only Al-Mighty Allah who knows the real intentions of people when they speak,” he added.
Al-Mubarak strongly condemned Abu Zugham for what he said about women and asked all Muslims to stick firmly to the teachings of Islam, which prevent people from abusing or criticizing each other.
Lawyer Khaled Al-Fakhry, secretary-general of the National Society for Human Rights (NSHR), said Abu Zugham’s generalizations were inappropriate and could not be accepted.
He asked women to file lawsuits against the scholar.
“No man has the right to belittle women or talk lightly about them. We will not accept false allegations against women who are protected by the system and law,” he said.
Fakhry said Abu Zugham’s statement against women aired by television channels and published by newspapers was a crime under the media and publications law and as such the preacher should be put in jail.
He said women, who were hurt by his statements, have every right to sue the preacher.
Asking women to file lawsuits against a preacher is setting a bad precedent.
It will be denying the freedom of speech and expression and also freedom of the press.
Saudi women agitating to be allowed to drive and removal of guardianship could lead to what
he said. He has freedom to express his opinion knowing what women in Saudi do.
Why do men and women wait for weekend to go to Bahrain and Dubai….
So we generalize and say anyone who goes to Bahrain is there to drink…?
And those who do so cannot be stopped by law. They deal with their own sins.
Linking it to women’s rights to drive is absurd and complete idiocy
@Ismaeel Marikar, you seem to be one of those people who equate freedom with saying and doing whatever one likes without any consideration for the rights of others. Can I abuse you and your family under the pretext of “freedom of speech and expression”? In my opinion, your comments also convey disrespect for women..
There is no force in Islam. Each man and each woman will answer for their own behavior on Yawm Al Qiyam. Men and women are equal in Islam and driving should be a privilege granted to men and women alike. Khadijah did not run amok driving her camel caravans across the desert to Syria so why would you assume that, given the right to drive, that the majority of women will drink and drive. Actually, the majority of auto accidents in the Kingdom are had by men and that includes men drinking and driving. That’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard all day.
The Preacher has every right to his opinion. His predictions points to two factors (a) how reckless they (women) will be if allowed to drive (b) easy accessibility of liquor..