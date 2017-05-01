Prince Khaled announces winners of Makkah Award for Excellence

Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH – Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, announced on Sunday the winners of the 8th edition of Makkah Award for Excellence. There were winners in the nine categories of the award. Ambassador Muhammad Tayyib, Habib Zainul Abideen, and Howaida Bint Nawaf Al-Harthy shared the award in the category of Human Excellence.

At a ceremony held at the emir’s office in Jeddah, Prince Khaled welcomed his deputy Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, saying the announcement of the excellence awards is the first function being attended by the prince after assuming charge as deputy emir of the Makkah province.

The emir thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for supporting such initiatives. “The King has encouraged us with his outstanding style and excellent ways to see running the affairs of the region to the best satisfaction of the citizens.”

Congratulating the security personnel for winning the award for excellence this time, the emir appreciated the stand of the security forces, with Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, at the helm, in exerting great efforts in safeguarding the security of the nation and safety of the people.

Prince Khaled announced that the award in the category of Excellence for Haj and Umrah Services was bagged by the Security Committee in Haj. He noted that the excellent level of coordination and integration among various security agencies achieved by the committee had contributed to a hassle-free Haj last year.

Police in Makkah won the award in Administrative Excellence in recognition of their outstanding efforts in arresting the wanted criminals and their quick response to the information they receive.

The Award for Cultural Excellence went to the Jeddah Historic Festival for its outstanding role in activating the culture and heritage of the region.

Prince Khaled said Nesma Holding Co. for Contracting bagged the award for Architectural Excellence in recognition of its completion of several pioneering projects in the region on a time-bound basis by using highly advanced technology as well as Saudi expertise and workforce.

The Community Excellence Award was shared by Al-Wedad Charity Foundation and Al-Mawaddah Society for Family Development.

Maaden Company at Al-Duwaihi Gold Mine project in Al-Khurma region secured the Economic Excellence Award for its role in improving the gold production by employing Saudi staff while Abdullah Al-Sahli has won the award in the category of Environmental Excellence at the Asfan Industrial Project and the quick implementation of the Integrated Asfan Industrial City project fulfilling all the environmental and technical features and requirements.

The Business and Knowledge Innovation Agency at Umm Al-Qura University and the Saudi young man Ayman Al-Sharif have shared the Scientific and Technical Excellence Award.

Muhammad Tayyib, director general of the Makkah branch of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was chosen for the Human Excellence Award mainly for his efforts in correcting the status of members of the Burmese community and his representation of the Kingdom at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in an excellent way while Habib Zainul Abideen was chosen for his contributions in implementing development projects at the Holy Sites in his capacity as the supervisor of the central projects department at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs. Howaida Bint Nawaf Al-Harthy was honored for her outstanding contributions as the first Saudi engineer specialized in Islamic architecture.