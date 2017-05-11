Prince Khaled launches Makkah Cultural Forum caravan

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, launches the Makkah Cultural Forum Caravan in Jeddah on Wednesday. More than 100 vehicles and sea vessels, representing 56 government and private departments, are taking part in the caravan with the theme of “How Can we be role models?”. The caravan was organized as part of the concluding programs of the first edition of the Forum. – SPA