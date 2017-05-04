Prince Mishaal is dead

JEDDAH – Prince Mishaal Bin Abdulaziz died on Wednesday, the royal court said in a statement.

Funeral prayer will be offered for him after Isha prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mishaal was a senior member of the Royal Family and chairman of the Allegiance Council.

He served as minister of defense from 1951 to 1953.

He also served as emir of Makkah from 1963 to 1971.

Prince Mishaal was appointed chairman of the Allegiance Council in December 2007.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received on Wednesday a phone call from President Omar Al-Bashir of Sudan, offering condolences on the death of Prince Mishaal. The King thanked Al-Bashir for the noble feelings expressed by him.