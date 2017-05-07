Prince Mishaal’s sons receive condolences

Sons of Prince Mishaal Bin Abdulaziz receive condolences over the death of their father in Jeddah on Friday night as Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, looks on. Several emirs, princes, ministers, senior officials and military personnel and citizens came to offer condolences. They included Prince Ahmad, Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, emir of Riyadh; Prince Faisal Bin Salman, emir of Madinah; Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al-Nahayan, UAE’s deputy premier and minister of interior; Sayyid Haitham Bin Tariq Al-Said, Oman’s minister of heritage and culture, and Said Al-Kalbani, minister of social development. — SPA