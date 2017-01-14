Prince Mohammed Al-Faisal’s demise leaves a void

RIYADH — Prince Mohammed Bin Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz, whose death was announced on Saturday by the Royal Court, was described by those who knew him as people’s prince.

His funeral prayer will be performed after Asr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Prince Mohammed Al-Faisal served his homeland in various capacities. He was appointed director of Saline Water Conversion Department at the ministry in 1970. He contributed to the formation of the water desalination program. He was later named deputy minister of Water and Agriculture responsible for saline water affairs in 1974. He was also named as the governor of then newly founded Saline Water Conversion Corporation in 1974.

Expressing his sorrow over the demise of Prince Mohammed, media and political analyst and managing partner of Quartz Khaled Almaeena said that the passing away of Prince Mohammed Al-Faisal has left an irreparable void in the hearts of many.

“He was truly a man of compassion and empathy. He was a humble man. He always had time for those who were underprivileged and greeted everyone in the same manner,” said Almaeena, adding, “I was privileged to know him for many years. I never found him angry or getting upset. He faced many challenges in life and was never disturbed by them. Like his father the late King Faisal, Prince Mohammed led a very frugal life,” said Almaeena.