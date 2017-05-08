Probe into video of ‘catwalk’ in school

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Ministry of Education is investigating a video that went viral on social media showing a number of high school students pretending to be performing on a “runway” at their school, Makkah newspaper reported on Sunday.

The video showed the students aligning classroom desks next to each other to create the catwalk. They were messing around by pretending to perform on the desks.

The video drew the ire of many parents who saw the school being irresponsible in supervising the students. Other social media users demanded that schools should have surveillance cameras inside classrooms to allow the principal and school supervisors to monitor the students.

An educator said there should be strict regulations against delinquent students.

“Schools should have surveillance cameras inside classrooms and around the school, especially for middle and high school students. The role of the student adviser is very important. It is his job to organize seminars and lectures to educate the students on good behavior and conduct,” said the educator.

He added the school should also reward the students who display good conduct so they would become role models for other students.

The students should always be monitored even during recess and inside classrooms when the teacher is absent, the educator said, adding that all bad behavior must be penalized.

Khalid Al-Otaibi, a school counselor, said the students in the video were imitating an act they saw somewhere.

“The students’ behavior was unethical and they are in need of guidance. We live in a conservative society that has traditions and religious restrictions. The students in the video must be punished in order to deter other students from such unacceptable behavior,” said Al-Otaibi.