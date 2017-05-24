Professionally perfect
1 of 13
Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, patronizes Special Security Forces military parade, drills, tactical shows and graduation of cadets from specialist courses Tuesday afternoon in Salboukh, north of Riyadh. The tactical shows and mock drills included storming a hijacked plane and an abducted train to release hostages. — SPA
No doubt the The deputy premier can lead the battle against the extremists with outstanding courage, patriotism and expertise.
Very good – Mashaa-Allah.
Also, my deepest thanks and appreciation to Prince Mohammed Bin Naif, the Crown Prince, for the security and safety we have here in Saudi Arabia, in addition to the amazing electronic services to finish everything online without waiting for ages to get things done. May Allah bless him and give him more heath and happiness.
May Allah bless him and give him more heath and happiness.