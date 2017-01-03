Prophet’s Mosque umbrellas continue to be non-functional

MADINAH – The umbrellas at the Prophet’s Mosque are of service now for almost a month. Sources accused the operating German company of umbrellas that maintenance is being purposely delayed despite repeated demands, which caused them embarrassment especially because there are no specialized Saudi technicians available.

Sources told Okaz/Saudi Gazette that the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is dealing with the matter through phone communications and did not hold any meetings with them for three weeks to discuss the details, including delayed financial payments, at a time when the company is facing problems with its employees regarding termination of some contracts and delayed salaries.

The sources claimed that they are not satisfied with the slow pace of the presidency in paying the operating company, arguing that there are violations the company must adjust and then receive financial dues.

The sources confirmed that they were upset with the maintenance company’s attitude and officials of the presidency.

Okaz/Saudi Gazette continued to communicate with the presidency’s spokesman Wahid Abdul Khattab regarding the issue. His response was, “You precisely have no right” and then ended the phone call and never responded to several calls and text messages.

The functioning of the umbrellas was disrupted due to lack of spare parts in Saudi Arabia, and the operating company has sent a request for the same from Germany more than 40 days ago.

The number of umbrellas in the Prophet’s Mosque are 250. The dimensions are approximately 25.5 × 25.5 meters, with a weight of about 40 ton. They operate automatically.