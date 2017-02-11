Public health time bomb: Illegal street vendors 1 of 5

Illegal street vendors selling anything from fake electronics to fruits and vegetables are a ticking public health time bomb and despite fines and deportations, their numbers continue to increase with authorities struggling to find ways to keep them off the streets, Al-Riyadh daily reports.

Present on the streets of almost all of the Kingdom’s major cities, the unlicensed and unregulated vendors sell goods under the scorching sun, which in the case of perishable goods, results in bacteria rapidly multiplying and increasing the likelihood of food-borne illnesses among consumers.

Experts have repeatedly warned against the potential dangers of illegal street vendors on consumers and public health and safety. Fake electronics sold by the vendors are smuggled into the country illegally, poorly made and are a major fire hazard.

Although the ministries of interior and labor impose strict penalties on violators of residency regulations, these vendors continue to be seen in many cities Kingdom-wide and in large numbers. The vendors take great risks, knowing that they can be deported from the country and fined up to SR100,000. In the case of deportation, they lose the right to re-enter the Kingdom for five years.

In 2013, the authorities began cracking down on undocumented expatriates and other workers who violate the Kingdom’s residency regulations. These strict measures were taken following an increase in the number of expatriate workers who engage in illegal practices such as working for a different sponsor.

Al-Riyadh daily spoke to several street vendors about their practices and the ramifications of their illegal activities on both consumers and society as a whole. Many said selling fruit, vegetables and clothes on the streets helps them earn a decent living and is a better alternative to opening a store and paying rent. They also noted that a large number of members of the public buy their goods because they are cheaper than the ones sold in stores.

Most of the vendors said they entered the Kingdom as pilgrims and overstayed their visas. When asked if they were aware of the health risks they posed and the illegal nature of their businesses, most denied any wrongdoing and appeared shocked.

The authorities tasked with cracking down on illegal vendors admit that part of the problem are the consumers themselves who continue to purchase goods from such vendors, which makes putting them out of business even harder.

Several citizens who spoke to the daily said the concerned authorities should intensify their campaigns against vendors and that the penalties imposed on violators should be translated into different languages and posted in public places to raise expatriate workers’ awareness of such penalties.

They called upon the media to help increase awareness of the residency regulations, pointing out that all concerned ministries should work together towards curbing and eradicating such illegal practices.

The Consumer Protection Association (CPA) has warned consumers again against buying goods, especially food items, from street vendors. The association said the food sold by street vendors is often riddled with bacterial growth and contaminated by exhaust pipes and dust. It called upon the public to check whether a street vendor is properly licensed to sell food before making a purchase.