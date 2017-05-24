PWS to conduct free medical camp

By Syed Mussarat Khalil

Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — The Pakistan Welfare Society (PWS), a social and welfare organization formed by Pakistani expatriates living in the Western Province of Saudi Arabia, will arrange its regular free medical camp No. 280 on Friday at the community hall of Pakistan Consulate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and an Eye clinic from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mohammad Younus Sattar, camp in-charge, told Saudi Gazette that the team of specialist doctors will diagnose the patients and free medicines will be provided to needy patients. Ultrasound and Echo of Heart will be done upon the advice of doctors. Blood sugar testing will be provided free of cost at the camp.

Meanwhile Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman, president PWS, appealed to the community that if they have unused medicines (tablets and capsules) with good expiry date to donate it to PWS camp.