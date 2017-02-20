Rains destroy 70 percent of crops in Dammam

By Muhammad Al-Abdullah

DAMMAM — The torrential rains that lashed the Eastern Province for the past three days have destroyed 70-80 percent of the agricultural crops, according to a source of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

Several farms here were almost destroyed and some farmers lost as much as SR150,000 worth of crops as the fruit trees were completely damaged while some crops were frosted.

Agriculture investors said most of the damaged farms did not have any kind of protection and were not covered. The protected farms were not damaged because they were surrounded by plastic barriers that prevented rainwater from seeping in.

The majority of tomato farms were damaged completely while red and green pepper farms had 80 percent damage, the zucchini farms 60 percent, lettuce and cabbage farms 90 percent. Small fruit like apricot and strawberries were not damaged because these types of fruits have a greater resistance.

“The next few days will reveal the market value for all agricultural crops as a large area of farming has been destroyed. The price of tomatoes grown in protected farms is eight riyals a kilo right now while that of tomatoes grown in unprotected farms, which were damaged by the rains, is three riyals a kilo,” said Hussain Madin, an investor.

The price of a 2.5-kilomgram cucumber box is four riyals, for five-kilogram green pepper box is six riyals, for a 14-kilogram cauliflower box is twenty riyals, for 14-kilogram cabbage box is seven riyals, for 14-kilogram lettuce box is fifteen riyals, and for 4-kilogram red pepper box is three riyals.

The Eastern Province Municipality will form a committee with members from the Civil Defense, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Municipality, to evaluate the damage, which farmers incurred and compensate them for it, according to a source at the Directorate of Agricultural Affairs, Eastern Province. All farmers whose farms were destroyed should contact the municipality immediately.