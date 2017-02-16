Redouble traffic safety measures: Crown Prince

RIYADH – Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, underlined the need for redoubling efforts to ensure traffic safety across the Kingdom. “The traffic rules and regulations shall strictly be implemented by applying all means to ensure safety of human beings and properties,” he said after reviewing the Traffic Strategic Plan at his office in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Othman Al-Mohrej, director of Public Security, briefed the Crown Prince on the efforts being made to contain traffic accidents by adopting the highly advanced technology.

The Crown Prince instructed the traffic authorities to present him monthly reports about the traffic safety measures being taken by them.

Several senior officials of the Ministry of Interior, Public Security and Traffic Department also attended the meeting.