Registration for admission to class LKG to start today

JEDDAH — Online registration for admission to class LKG will commence at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, and will continue till 8.00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, through the website on International Indian School – Jeddah (www.iisjed.org).

Parents desirous of seeking admission to the Kindergarten may please register during the given period, according to the school’s press release.

Admission to the available seats (500 in the morning shift and 200 in the afternoon Shift) in LKG will be done through a draw scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 25.

On the same day, lots will also be drawn for the Waiting List of both LKG as well as UKG. Admission to other classes will open as and when the limitations of the local authorities regarding the class strength are met.

Details regarding the procedure are given in the Circular Number IIS/JED/PRL/2016-17/64 dated Feb. 12, 2017 on the school website www.iisjed.org.