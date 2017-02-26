Report bribery, get rewarded

TAIF — Anyone who reports a case of graft will be rewarded with 50% of bribery amount, according to a source at the Administrative Investigation Directorate.

“Anyone can report a case of bribery by calling 980 or by visiting the directorate’s office in any region of the Kingdom. All reports will be kept confidential and the identity of the person who filed the report will never be revealed,” said the source.

The source said people are free to report on their managers or co-workers without worrying about their job security or any threat.

“The directorate will investigate each report in full confidentiality and detail,” said the source.

“The directorate has dealt with 1,700 cases of financial and administrative corruption in various areas in the Kingdom. The directorate has also arrested several employees for corruption,” said the source.

A campaign against administrative corruption was launched a few days ago on Abshir program.

“The campaign was to raise social awareness against administrative corruption. People have been receiving SMS messages about administrative corruption, the law against administrative corruption and the danger of administrative corruption,” said the source.

The campaign has been effective as the rate of reports against administrative corruption has increased.