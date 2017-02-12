Residents leave Thuqba due to lack of services

ALKHOBAR — Al-Thuqba is one of the oldest and densely populated districts in Alkhobar. Its residents face a lot of problems such as lack of street lights, damaged roads and old cars being discarded along streets and abandoned homes.

Many people have left the district due to lack of public facilities and services.

“We have approached Alkhobar municipality several times to repair the damaged roads and erect street lights. But the district’s condition remains unchanged during the past 30 years,” said Adel Hamdi while speaking to Al-Yaum Arabic daily.

Hamdi, who has been living in Al-Thuqba for the last 25 years, urged the municipality to asphalt the district’s roads. “The municipality should also remove old cars parked along streets as it tarnishes the district’s image,” he added.

“You should know that Al-Thuqba was once one of the model districts in the Eastern Province,” he added.

Hadi Khormi said potholes on roads were harming vehicles. “The asphalt layer of roads and streets in the district has been damaged as they were asphalted 30 years ago,” he said. The district also needs cleaning and plantation.

“Abandoned homes in the district pose a security threat to resident,” Khormi said, while urging the municipality to establish street lights all over the district, not only along the main streets.

Ali Shahara said the district was lacking essential services. “As a result, many residents have already left the district to live in far off places,” he told Al-Yaum.

Essam Al-Mulla, chairman of Alkhobar municipality, however, gave a different picture.

“Our municipality gives utmost importance to Al-Thuqba and we implement development projects in all districts in a balanced way. As part of our strategic plan we have set out a program for the development of Al-Thuqba and improve municipal services,” he said.

He said the municipality has developed a number of roads in the district during the past six years. “They include Makkah Street, Riyadh Street and Rabie Street, as well as Yanbu, Jeddah and Madinah Streets and those in the central region of the district,” he pointed out.

Al-Mulla said the municipality has also established streetlights in many parts of Al-Thuqba. “We have also established a rainwater drainage system and provided irrigation facilities for agriculture,” he explained.