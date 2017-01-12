Reward for bravery

Crown Prince orders granting Order of Courage to security men who took part in Riyadh anti-terror operation

Riyadh — Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy prime minister and minister of interior, has ordered granting the Order of Courage to all security personnel who took part in the security operation in which two wanted terrorists were killed in Riyadh on Saturday.

The Crown Prince also ordered exceptional promotion for three security men who participated in the operation, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

One of the two terrorists killed in Saturday’s shootout was identified as Tayea Salem Yaslam Al-Sayari, who was wanted for plotting the attack on the Prophet’s Mosque last year.

Al-Sayari was said to have designed the explosive belts and other devices that were used in the botched attacks on the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and the parking lots of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah earlier on July 4, 2016, as well as the attack on a mosque used by Saudi special forces in the southern Saudi city of Abha on Aug. 9, 2015.

The second terrorist was identified as Talal Bin Samran Al-Saedi.