Riyadh public transport project on track

Saudi Gazette report

Riyadh — A workforce from 20 international companies from 11 countries is working around the clock to complete the King Abdulaziz Project for Public Transport in Riyadh next year as planned.

It consists of a modern train system network supported by a multiple feeder bus service to ease traffic congestion in the capital city which witnesses more than 8 million trips daily done by more than 6 million commuters.

The Riyadh metro network is the backbone of the city’s public transport system and consists of six main lines with a length of 176 km covering most densely populated areas, government facilities, and commercial, educational and health activities.

It is also connected to King Khalid International Airport, King Abdullah Financial Center, universities, the city center, public transport hub and railway lines. The Riyadh metro project includes main stations, the contract for which was awarded in 2013 to three global consortiums with a total value of about $22.5 billion.

Located in highly populated areas and at the intersections of metro lines and the bus network, the main stations are among the key factors contributing to the success of the Riyadh city public transport system. They will provide many support services such as parking lots, ticket outlets, shops, and customer service offices.

The bus network will be the main feeder of the Riyadh metro network.

It will also be the main means of transportation within and among Riyadh districts.

A total of 1,000 buses of different sizes and capacities will transport 900,000 passengers per day on 24 tracks extending over 1,200 kilometers covering the entire city of Riyadh.