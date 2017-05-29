Road deaths drop by 19%

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Traffic Department has reported the rate of road accidents decreased by 15 percent from October 2016 to April 2017, compared to the same period a year ago.

The department initiated a campaign to implement strict penalties for traffic law violators. The campaign succeeded in bringing down the number of accidents by 47,998.

There were 324,593 accidents between October 2015 and April 2016 while it dropped to 276,595 between October 2016 and April 2017.

The department’s latest report stated that the rate of injuries has also decreased by 16 percent during the same period. A total of 22,659 people were injured in traffic accidents between October 2015 and April 2016 while their number dropped to 19,145 a year later.

The report also stated the rate of fatalities from accidents has decreased by 19 percent. There were a total of 4,776 deaths due to road accidents between October 2015 and April 2016. That number dropped to 3,872 during the same period a year later.

The executive director of the campaign, Sulaiman Al-Mansour, said they expected the number of deaths from road accidents to drop by 10 percent but they were glad that the number dropped by 15 percent.