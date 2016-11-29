Rupee demonetization: Saudi money exchangers to lose millions

RIYADH — Saudi money exchangers are going to lose millions of Saudi riyals because of the demonetization of Rs1,000 and Rs500 denomination notes by the Indian government.
An estimated Rs2 billion corresponding to roughly SR110 million is currently available with money exchangers in the Kingdom, according to Adel Al-Malatani, an owner of a recognized money exchange outlet in Makkah.
India is still reeling from Prime Minister Narendra Modi›s shock decision nearly three weeks ago to pull 86 percent of the currency from circulation overnight, triggering a chronic shortage of notes. Owners of the banned Rs500 (roughly SR28) and Rs1,000 (roughly SR55) notes have until the end of the year to deposit them in a bank, and can only directly exchange a small number for new currency.
Al-Malatani told a local Arabic daily that that there are more than 50 accredited money exchangers supported by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) in the Kingdom. “I have Rs8 million equivalent to SR400,000,” he said.
He pointed to the lack of intervention by SAMA to find a solution.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry issued a warning in this regard to the public through the Director General of the Department of Public Relations and Information Maj. Gen. Muhammad Al-Maroul.
“Money exchangers must hand over Indian currencies to banks and replace them with Rs100 denomination notes or less as of 09/02/1438 Hijri (Nov. 9, 2016),” the warning said.
Analysis from Deutsche Bank suggests that 80 percent of the Indian currency notes will return to the banking system, which will increase deposit growth by up to 10 percent.
Analysts say they expect about half of that to stay in the system long-term, which would increase pre-tax profits — especially at public sector banks that usually have bigger retail networks — by up to 15 percent.
Indian Government at its worst, acting like a sadist !!!
No plan and notifications, sudden decision overnight…..
Is there any time in history that Indians have planned it well and executed on time ? The best thing is to copy exactly what western nations too. Bollywood stands out as an example. Even though Bollywood movies are second hand garbage, they are still liked by many Indians since they’re second hand version of western and far eastern movies.
This is a best move by government of india
Sorry to say…. Mr.Shadab… it was a well thought out decision.
Planned, yes it was, to convert black money to white and the main beneficiary is party of current govt. all knows….common man is not rioting despite too much hardships… so we know who would have done rioting…
“Well thought of decision” – say this to a daily wager and a craftsman of North Indian villages whose children go to sleep without food. With more than half of the population with no bank accounts and 3/4ths not knowing how to use a bank transaction online – the chest thumping has done more bad than good for Indians. One only laughs with the thought, how the people still think this “move” is to corner the corrupt when ordinary men are forced to leave their jobs and line up in the queues for their own money as if they were thieves. The article in question talks about SAMA and saudi exchangers – there are millions of Indian nationals in entire Middle East with millions of “about to be banned” 500 and 1000 bills! Why is such a huge diaspora NOT being talked about by the Indian leadership is baffling to say the least.
Its ironical to note how the border skirmishes with Pakistan has grown up manifold during this regime in India – the miseries of poor people on both the sides of line of control are like a fun game for Indian media to say the least. They bank on their death for their petty TRP’s.
no country unless it is a banana republic can resort to such a decision and leave international banks, foreigners, money exchangers to go high and dry. all governments if they put right pressure indian govt. which is a member in many international bodies can not escape with out giving a proper resolution
why should any external bank / money exchange suffer due to any policy change of a govt of country? claims must be raised in a fair and appropriate manner to seek compensation for these losses.
Really very bad decision for the Indian currency; all are affected especially common people; very dfficult to get small denomination currency; Indian economy also badly affected; people are crying for withdrawing their own money. I think the only way is to unite all n appose in public. Must reconsider this decision. How long we can wait in the banks in long queues….
I dont think there is problem for exchangers if they do with appropriate permissions and limits. Officially they can exchange their old notes with new notes. All the poicy decisions not like many initial and over the period this will give benifits to the country. All the pension and gas subsidy benifits linked with bank accounts who are in villages and accross the country and most people are in rural areas have been using bank accounts and very well versed with using atm cards even illitrates/uneducated people. Common people not much bother with this decision as i understood from the general public and no chance of huge money (old currency 500/1000 notes) with them, even if they have , can deposit into account. in our area people can withdraw 10k, 15k and upto 24k etc. there is hue and cry from big political people and media people having huge in thier wallets. It is human nature to resist any new system..will be set right over the period. Live happily ever after with hard earned money in white.
good decision but inappropriate way..