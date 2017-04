Salman arrives in Jeddah

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman arrived in Jeddah from Riyadh, Thursday. The King was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and emir of Makkah; Prince Mishaal Bin Majed, governor of Jeddah; Prince Faisal Bin Salman, emir of Madinah; and Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, deputy emir of Makkah. In Riyadh, King Salman was seen off at King Salman Airbase by Prince Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman, Prince Abdullah Bin Musaed, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, a number of princes, ministers and officials. — SPA