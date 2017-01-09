Saudi Arabia releases data on efforts in fighting terror last year

Security officials in Saudi Arabia have released the official data on how terrorism was combatted in 2016.

Last year alone, Saudi Arabia faced a total of 34 attacks on its soil from a number of extremist groups.

But Saudi security forces said eight operations were conducted that “foiled serious terrorist attacks while 12 terrorist operations have failed to achieve their intended goals”.

The outcomes of those efforts have led to the following outcomes:

– The protection of one million Muslims at the Prophet’s Mosque.

– The protection of 60,000 spectators at the al-Jawhara Stadium in Jeddah.

– The protection 400 civilians at al-Seef Restaurant and Café in Tarot.

– 190 arrests of Daesh-affiliated terrorists.

– The tactical prevention of seven suicide attacks targeting a number of mosques in the Eastern Province.