Saudi Arabia says optimistic on Trump, welcomes stance on Iran and Daesh

PARIS — Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Monday he was optimistic about the incoming U.S. administration especially the way it wanted to restore American influence in the world, contain Iran and fight Daesh.

Speaking to reporters in Paris, Jubeir said that proposed talks in the Kazakh capital Astana aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Syria were worth testing, but warned that ties with Iran remained “tense” and could only improve if Tehran’s “aggressive actions” stopped.

He also said that Britain’s decision to leave the European Union would not have an impact on Riyadh’s relationship with London or the bloc.