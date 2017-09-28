Home Saudi Arabia
17 hours ago
King meets Somali president
2 minutes ago
ICD signs facility deal for solar project in Egypt
3 minutes ago
ITFC, ILO partner to support Egypt’s industries
4 minutes ago
Over 2,500 free heart screenings performed
49 minutes ago
Senegalese music start-ups race to be West Africa's Spotify
September 28, 2017
New Jeddah Downtown to generate SR18b investment
September 28, 2017
Senior Scholars Council commends royal order
Fatimah Baeshen is the first Saudi female spokesperson at the Kingdom's embassy in Washinton DC.
September 28, 2017
First spokeswoman appointed at Saudi embassy in Washington
A woman carrying her infant knocks the door of the director of a health center in Madinah in vain to lodge her complaint.
September 28, 2017
Health official shuts door before nursing mothers
A street in the Adel district of east Jeddah inundated by drinking water leaked from a pipeline belonging to Ain Al-Aziziyah.
September 28, 2017
Jeddah neighborhood residents anguish over wastage of water
September 28, 2017
Saudi pilot flies with father in cockpit
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and US President Donald Trump stand for a group photo with leaders of Arab and Muslim countries at the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh on May 21, 2017. — AFP
September 23, 2017
Together we prevail
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman receives US President Donald Trump in Riyadh. — SPA
September 23, 2017
Partnership for change
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, US President Donald Trump and leaders of Muslim countries stand for a family photo at the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh on Sunday. — Reuters
September 23, 2017
Center to combat extremist ideology opened in Riyadh
July 3, 2017
Expats feel the pinch of new fee
July 5, 2017
Expat dependents fees: Economists’ views differ
July 10, 2017
Expat fees and tough personal decision
July 9, 2017
Dependent fee creates panic among expats
July 5, 2017
Companies weigh options to deal with new expat fee
Khaja Moinuddin
July 5, 2017
Indian gas station attendant loses life over SR20 bill
July 12, 2017
