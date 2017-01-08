Saudi boy returns home to find father, brother killed in blast

By Ibrahim Alawi

JEDDAH — Jawad Al-Malki, 13-year-old Saudi boy, was inconsolable when he arrived at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah after several months of medical treatment abroad.

Jawad was sent abroad for treatment by the Saudi government after he was seriously injured in a suicide bombing at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul seven months ago.

When he arrived at the Jeddah airport on Friday he was looking for his father. Little did he know that his father and elder brother died in the suicide attack in which he was badly injured.

His mother and two sisters were also injured in the explosion.

Jawad was the last member of the Taher Al-Malki family to return home after receiving medical treatment abroad at the expense of the Saudi government.

Jawad’s grandfather Abdullah Al-Malki told Okaz/Saudi Gazette that Jawad had brain injuries and so he suffered partial paralysis.

He said the family is going through a tough time since the attack. Jawad’s father and brother died. His mother was in critical condition after the explosion because she suffered serious stomach injuries.

The grandfather said that the family had traveled to Turkey for the first time, a trip they had planned for many months.

The explosion occurred when they were waiting at the arrival lounge for their luggage. The terrorist attack, consisting of shootings and suicide bombings, occurred on June 28, 2016, at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul.