Saudi children enroll in international schools to acquire English skills

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Tatweer Company for Educational Services has found that 38 percent of Saudi children enrolled in international school are after acquiring English language skills, the Makkah newspaper reported.

The company said in a report that 20 percent of parents who enrolled their children in international schools did so considering a school’s credentials while 22 percent of them focused on developing their children’s skills.

Another 20 percent took their decision in view of the positive social and educational environment the schools provide. They hoped that enrolling their children in such schools would increase their chances of being accepted in Western universities. International schools also provide students with a diploma of higher credentials than other schools in the Kingdom.

Tatweer Company provides educational services that include preparing curricula, career development training for teachers, planning the implementation of curricula, specialized consultancy services, e-learning solutions, digital educational content, developing and hosting e-portals and offering technical consultancy for e-learning.

The company has already worked on several projects including developing educational programs based on international standards, designing and producing digital content on Muslims’ contributions to education worldwide, developing information technology curricula and the English language curricula with the cooperation of international companies.

The company used national cadres for implementing its projects. It designed a national contest for teachers in order to develop digital educational content, design a program for high school students to give them vocational experience early on in their education, prepare mathematical equations and scientific invention packages, and design career development programs that serve science, mathematics, information technology and the English language curricula.