Saudi hero who tackled a terrorist face to face

Riyadh — More pictures and videos are emerging of the security operation in which two wanted Saudi terrorists were killed in Riyadh on Saturday.

A video footage shows a brave security officer tackling one of the terrorists face to face.

The security officer can be seen aiming his gun at one of the terrorists as the other runs toward a policeman’s car.

Both the terrorists were killed during a raid in Riyadh’s Yasmeen neighborhood on Saturday.

The two have been identified as Tayea Salem Yaslam Al-Sayari and Talal Samran Al-Saadi.

Al-Sayari was wanted for plotting the attack on the Prophet’s Mosque last year. He was said to have designed the explosive belts and other devices that were used in the botched attacks on the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah and the parking lots of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital in Jeddah earlier on July 4, 2016, as well as the attack on a mosque used by Saudi special forces in the southern Saudi city of Abha on Aug. 9, 2015.

An eyewitness told Al Arabiya that the two terrorists first attempted to evade capture by jumping from their house onto his property, which was confirmed by a photo AlArabiya.net has exclusively obtained and published.

Photos from inside the house where the terrorists were hiding show barely-kept rooms and a kitchen stocked with several food items. — Agencies