Saudi invention revolutionizes the concept of ear surgery

By Mariem Al-Jabber

THE world on Wednesday witnessed the announcement of the needle Fidaa; the first Saudi medical invention of its kind at an event attended by more than 4,400 medical and educational practitioners at the World Health Conference in Dubai.

Dr. Abdul Karim Reza Fidaa, the nose, ear, throat and facial plastic surgery consultant, said: “I worked with a professor from the geniuses of medicine and the more I learnt the more I discovered that 20 percent of the medical instruments are of Arab origin and Arab scientists. He told me that Arabs forgot about science and neglected it. Young surgeons today learn the techniques without contributing to the development of science.”

The idea was to create a technique with minimal medical intervention. Fidaa thought of using laparoscopic surgery, to help those who have congenital abnormalities in the ear and nose.

The idea of the invention

The idea is based on how to conduct a surgery without full anesthesia, and carving the cartilage skin without a large opening. This was the beginning of the innovation for making the hag needle.

“We went to a leading French company in this area of technology and we decided to use Nano Laser and Nano technology; we began the journey into developing the needle to become serrated and thick, with a certain flexibility to enter under the skin. The second phase we shall use the needle in the joints of the knee, and that’s what doctors are looking for, this will enable knee surgery without opening the knee cartilage.”

Fidaa added that since the announcement of the invention, he has received nearly 11,000 emails and that an entire team has been hired to read them all.

He stressed that he is loyal to Saudi Arabia, but does not mind sharing the contribution with the world, since there will be future collaborations, between him and international companies and universities.

Contribution to Vision2030

To highlight more on the project, Al Arabiya met with the project partner, inventor Mishaal Hisham Hersani, a Saudi inventor with more than 30 inventions in various scientific and humanitarian fields.

He pointed out that the opportunity presented itself last year to sign a contract with a US manufacturing company. He said: “Today we are partners with King Abdulaziz University. A delegation from the university and the secretary of the Faculty of Medicine were both present at the exhibition.”

The invention supports the 2030 Vision and helps contribute to the economy, according to Hersani: “The invention is a Saudi message to the world that we are beginning to achieve the Vision2030.” — Al Arabiya News