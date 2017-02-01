RIYADH – Minister of Labor and Social Development Ali Al-Ghafis on Tuesday launched the electronic portal for registering in the ‘Citizen’s Account Program’ through the link of www.ca.gov.sa.

During a visit to the headquarters of the Program’s Center, Al-Ghafis electronically reviewed the phase of launching the program. He replied to queries from citizens about the program.

This was prior to starting registration for the ‘Citizen’s Account’ all over the Kingdom from Wednesday.

The social development committees and centers in Riyadh and other cities across the Kingdom have made all preparations to receive citizens, especially women and the elderly who need help in registering in the program.

The minister said that the newly opened round-the-clock electronic gate will be the sole platform to register and enlist the ‘Citizen’s Account’ scheme.

The Ministry of Labor announced that all beneficiaries of the social security program will automatically be included in the ‘Citizens Account Program’. Those who were dropped off the social security program can register on the Citizens Account as soon as they meet all the terms of the program.

Majed Al-Osaimi, general supervisor at the ministry’s social development sector, said in a statement on Tuesday that all the preparations are in place to begin registration for the scheme from today onwards.

He said the social security program counts beneficiaries and their

dependents as a family not individuals because they are registered in the data system with the possibility of adding more dependents.