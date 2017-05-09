Saudi leadership congratulates Macron

Saudi Gazette report

Jeddah — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his election as president of France.

King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to Macron expressing his best wishes to him and the people of France.

Similar cables of congratulations were sent by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, and Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense.

Macron was elected French president on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Macron won 66.1 percent of the vote against 33.9 percent for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, final results from the Interior Ministry showed on Monday.

The abstention rate was 25.44 percent compared with a rate of 22.23 percent during the first round of the election on April 23.