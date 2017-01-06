Saudi nurse donates part of her liver to save child’s life

A young girl, Bashyer Al-Rashidi, who suffers from cirrhosis of the liver was saved after Saudi nurse Abir Al-Anzi donated a part of her liver to her.

The liver transplant took place on Dec. 28 2016, and has so far been successful. This was done after all the necessary tests were done.

Abir Al-Anzi, who is said to be in her 20s, is not related to Bashyer. However when she learnt through Twitter that Bashyer, who is in Prince Sultan Medical City in Riyadh, needed a donor, she responded to the father’s appeal and communicated with Bashyer’s family.

Once Anzi confirmed the details of Bashyer’s health issues, she decided to donate part of her liver to the young girl. Anzi was discharged from the ICU and she will be in the city of Jawf on Tuesday where a health official in the city ordered holding a ceremony to honor her.

The Saudi minister of health thanked Anzi stating that she showed “the finest example of humanitarian work in saving the life of a child”

— Al Arabiya English