Saudi support for UN efforts to continue: Muhammad

Saudi support for UN efforts to continue: Muhammad

140
0
SHARE
Saudi support for UN efforts to continue: Muhammad
1 of 3
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received at Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Sunday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. — SPA
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received at Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Sunday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. — SPA
Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, holds talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Riyadh on Sunday. -SPA
Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, holds talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Riyadh on Sunday. -SPA
Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, receives UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Riyadh on Sunday. –SPA
Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, receives UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Riyadh on Sunday. –SPA

Riyadh — Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, emphasized that the Kingdom will continue supporting the efforts of the United Nations to achieve global peace and security.

He made the remarks during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at his office in Riyadh on Sunday.

The Crown Prince praised Guterres for the UN’s efforts to establish peace, security and stability all over the world.

The Crown Prince and the UN chief discussed the latest developments on the regional and global arenas.

They also reviewed the Mideast peace process and the UN’s efforts to establish peace in regions witnessing conflicts and turmoil.

Guterres praised the Kingdom’s support for the UN in its efforts to realize global peace as well as its humanitarian assistance to refugees.

The meeting was attended by several high ranking Saudi and UN officials.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY