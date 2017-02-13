Saudi support for UN efforts to continue: Muhammad 1 of 3

Riyadh — Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, emphasized that the Kingdom will continue supporting the efforts of the United Nations to achieve global peace and security.

He made the remarks during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at his office in Riyadh on Sunday.

The Crown Prince praised Guterres for the UN’s efforts to establish peace, security and stability all over the world.

The Crown Prince and the UN chief discussed the latest developments on the regional and global arenas.

They also reviewed the Mideast peace process and the UN’s efforts to establish peace in regions witnessing conflicts and turmoil.

Guterres praised the Kingdom’s support for the UN in its efforts to realize global peace as well as its humanitarian assistance to refugees.

The meeting was attended by several high ranking Saudi and UN officials.